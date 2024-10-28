British parliamentarians press UK govt to intervene for Imran Khan's release

Islamabad: British parliamentarians have called on the UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy MP to intervene in Imran Khan's release from Adiala Jail and engage with the Pakistan government, Geo reported.

The 20 British parliamentarians, representing both the Commons and the Lords, have signed a letter written by Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, at the behest of Imran Khan's adviser on International Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari.

The signatories are Kim Johnson MP, Paula Barker MP, Apsana Begum MP, Liam Byrne MP, Rosie Duffield MP, Gill Furniss MP, Paulette Hamilton MP, Peter Lamb MP, Andy McDonald MP, Abtisam Mohamed MP, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Zarah Sultana MP, Steve Witherden MP, Nadia Whittome MP, Baroness Joan Bakewell, Baroness Christine Blower, Lord Peter Hain, Lord John Hendy and Lord Todoanfel.

The letter stated, "We are writing with grave concern about the continued detention of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. As you will know, Khan was imprisoned in 2023 in a move which the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found had no legal basis and appeared to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office, as per Geo News.

"Thus, from the outset, that prosecution was not grounded in law and was reportedly instrumentalized for a political purpose," the letter added.

In a letter, they expressed concern that Khan's ongoing detention threatens democracy in Pakistan.

The letter cited Amnesty International's review of Khan's case, highlighting the "pattern of weaponization of the legal system" to keep him detained and barred from political activity.

Amnesty noted that Khan was denied adequate time and facilities to prepare his defence in at least three trials. (ANI)

