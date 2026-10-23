China accused of six tactics to interfere in Taiwan’s local elections

Taipei: Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB) has accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of employing six tactics to influence Taiwan’s upcoming nine-in-one local elections, including allegedly using discounted airfares to encourage Taiwanese citizens living in China to return home and cast their votes, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, NSB Director-General Tsai Ming-yen disclosed the alleged interference strategies during a briefing before the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. He said the bureau would gather evidence of suspected election-related activities and refer cases to judicial authorities for investigation before polling day, wherever possible.

According to Tsai, the six suspected tactics include providing illicit financial assistance to selected candidates or political organisations, offering subsidised trips to China to targeted individuals, and arranging discounted flights to Taiwan to encourage Taiwanese residents in China to return to vote. The other alleged methods involve spreading disinformation, running illegal underground betting operations, and conducting cyberattacks aimed at obtaining sensitive information related to the elections.

Tsai said discounted airline tickets could become available approximately three weeks before the elections, raising concerns about the potential use of travel incentives to influence voter participation and electoral outcomes, as highlighted by The Taipei Times. Separately, the NSB reported a substantial volume of attempted cyber intrusions targeting Taiwan’s Government Service Network. The network recorded an average of approximately 2.58 million intrusion attempts daily as of September, while more than 100 million attempts were detected in July alone, according to a report submitted to the legislature ahead of the briefing, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)