China launches ‘countermeasures’ against former Japan defence official

BEIJING: China on Monday announced that it has imposed sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, former chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces, saying he had "colluded with separatist forces" in Taiwan. Beijing had, in March this year, lodged a protest over the appointment of Iwasaki as an honorary adviser to the Executive Yuan, the Taiwanese government's highest administrative body.

According to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, the "countermeasures" on Iwasaki include "freezing his movable and immovable assets and other types of property" within China, the state-run Global Times reported.

It also prohibits organizations and individuals within China from conducting any transactions, cooperation or other such activities with him; refuse to issue visas to him and deny his entry into the country (including the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions).

The Chinese side has decided to impose the following countermeasures against Iwasaki in accordance with the provisions of Articles 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 15 of the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People's Republic of China, according to the statement quoted by Global Times. (ANI)

