Taiwan NSB flags major security risks in China-made artificial intelligence (AI) models

TAIPEI: Five artificial intelligence (AI) language models developed in China reveal cybersecurity vulnerabilities and biases in content, as indicated by an inspection from the National Security Bureau (NSB), according to a report by Taipei Times.

The five AI models examined are DeepSeek, Doubao, Yiyan, Tongyi, and Yuanbao. The bureau has advised the public to remain cautious to safeguard personal data privacy and corporate secrets.

The NSB stated that it has conducted a review of international cybersecurity reports and intelligence in accordance with the National Intelligence Services Act, collaborating with the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau and the National Police Agency's Criminal Investigation Bureau to assess these China-made AI models, as reported by the Taipei Times. The inspection comprised two primary components: application security and generative content.

For application security, the inspection team utilised the Basic Information Security Testing Standard for Mobile Applications v4.0, released by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, evaluating the apps through 15 indicators spread across five categories of security breaches. (ANI)

