China reiterates ‘constructive role’ in Middle East peace amid US-Iran diplomatic moves

BEIJING: The Chinese government has reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability following acknowledgements of its role in facilitating diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, as reported by China Daily. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing remains dedicated to fostering a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in the region.

The spokesperson’s comments came as a direct response to international developments involving the United States and Iran. According to the report, Mao Ning addressed the media after US President Donald Trump credited Beijing with influencing the diplomatic shift, specifically noting that “China had helped bring Iran to the negotiating table.”

In her remarks, the spokesperson emphasised the persistent efforts of the Chinese administration to mediate between conflicting parties. Mao Ning said China has been “actively working to promote peace and a ceasefire,” highlighting the nation’s proactive diplomatic stance.

Expanding on Beijing’s future involvement, she further noted that the country “will continue to play a constructive role in helping restore peace and stability in the Gulf and the broader Middle East.”

This diplomatic assertion follows President Trump’s statement on Tuesday, where he expressed his belief that China had successfully convinced Iran to enter negotiations. According to The Times of Israel, this breakthrough came after the US President announced a 14-day suspension of military strikes against the Islamic Republic, a pause in the “bombing of Iran” granted in exchange for the “reopening of the Strait of Hormuz” by Tehran. (ANI)

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