China says Trump-Xi summit marks significant step towards stronger bilateral ties

WASHINGTON: China has said that US President Donald Trump's recent visit to Beijing resulted in progress on tariffs, trade mechanisms and educational exchanges, despite continuing tensions over Taiwan and technology restrictions.

China's Deputy Ambassador to the United States, Qui Wenxing, described the summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as "historic and successful", saying it marked "a significant step" toward improving bilateral ties in a new era. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (local time), Qui said the summit was guided by three principles - "mutual respect", "strategic stability" and "win-win results".

"China and the US are two great nations," Qui said, adding that Xi and Trump "respect each other and have maintained close communications". He also stated that Beijing believed "achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America greater again can go hand in hand".

According to Qui, both leaders agreed to work towards "a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability" that would guide ties "over the next three years and beyond". He stressed that cooperation should remain the foundation of the relationship, even though competition exists in trade and economic matters. "We cannot define this relationship with competition," he said, warning against viewing bilateral ties as a "zero-sum game".

Qui said the summit produced several "tangible and concrete results", including discussions on reciprocal tariff reductions covering products worth more than USD 30 billion on each side. The two countries also agreed to establish intergovernmental trade and investment councils, address non-tariff barriers and market access issues, and explore solutions for supply chain concerns involving rare earth minerals and critical materials.

The Chinese diplomat further revealed that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft, with possibilities for additional deals in the future. He also highlighted educational cooperation, including Xi's initiative to invite 50,000 American students to study or travel in China over five years.

Qui confirmed that Xi had accepted Trump's invitation to visit the United States this autumn, though the dates are yet to be finalised. (IANS)

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