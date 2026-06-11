China Scales Back Presence at Shangri-La Dialogue Amid Regional Security Debate

Hong Kong: The 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, one of Asia’s premier security forums, drew attention not only for the issues discussed but also for China’s unusually low-profile representation. Unlike previous years, when senior Chinese defense officials took center stage, Beijing was represented by Major General Meng Xiangqing of the National Defense University and former diplomat Cui Tiankai. Their attendance marked a noticeable downgrade in China’s presence at the event.

During discussions on strategic stability, Meng warned that the risk of global nuclear conflict is increasing and criticized the erosion of arms-control agreements. He pointed to the lack of dialogue and treaties between the United States and Russia, which possess the world’s largest nuclear arsenals. At the same time, critics noted the contrast between China’s calls for arms control and its own rapid expansion of nuclear capabilities, with estimates suggesting its stockpile continues to grow.

Meng also argued that global governance systems are becoming less effective and called for a more inclusive international order. He said developing nations, particularly those in Africa and the Global South, deserve greater representation and advocated a larger role for organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. He further criticized the AUKUS security pact and questioned Japan’s defense policies, linking them to concerns about historical militarism.

Japan’s Defense Minister, Koizumi Shinjiro, strongly rejected accusations of “new militarism.” He emphasized Japan’s post-World War II commitment to international law and peaceful development, arguing that dialogue rather than rhetoric is the best way to address regional disagreements. He also highlighted growing security challenges across the Indo-Pacific, including coercion, cyber threats and attempts to alter the status quo by force.

Meanwhile, Cui Tiankai spoke about maritime security and the need for cooperation, respect for sovereignty and peaceful dispute resolution. He criticized exclusive military alliances and defended China’s vision of an open and inclusive regional order. However, observers noted that Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea, particularly its disputes with the Philippines, continue to raise questions about the gap between China’s diplomatic messaging and its conduct in the region. (ANI)

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