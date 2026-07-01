China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Law invites criticism from rights activist

CANBERRA: China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which takes effect on July 1, codifies long-standing assimilation policies into law, according to Kyinzom Dhongdue, Strategy and Advocacy Manager at Amnesty International Australia.

Dhongdue said the law promotes a "common consciousness of the Chinese nation" across areas including education, culture, religion, media and family life, extending state control into nearly every aspect of society.

She argued that the law undermines internationally protected rights to cultural expression, language and religion, particularly for Tibetans and Uyghurs. While China has ratified the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, it has not ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Dhongdue said terms such as "unity," "stability," "development" and "progress" have been used to justify assimilation, surveillance and repression of ethnic minorities.

She highlighted Article 15, which reinforces Mandarin Chinese as the primary language of instruction, saying it further marginalises Tibetan language education. She noted that many Tibetan children attend state-run boarding schools, where they spend extended periods away from their families and communities.

Dhongdue also raised concerns about Article 63, which allows legal action against organisations and individuals outside China accused of "undermining ethnic unity." She warned that the provision could expand transnational repression, citing reports of surveillance, harassment and intimidation targeting Tibetan, Uyghur and Hong Kong diaspora communities.

She called on the international community to address the human rights concerns facing Tibetans, Uyghurs and other affected groups. (IANS)

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