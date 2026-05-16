China’s Russia ties reshaping Baltic strategy, Senior US lawmakers warn

WASHINGTON: Senior US lawmakers and State Department officials have warned that China’s growing support for Russia’s war effort is changing how the Baltic states view Beijing. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are increasingly treating economic ties with China as a national security issue directly connected to the war in Ukraine.

The issue was a major focus during a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Baltic security. Lawmakers described the three NATO frontline states as some of America’s strongest allies in countering both Russian aggression and expanding Chinese influence in Europe.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith told lawmakers that Baltic governments were reassessing trade and strategic relations with Beijing because of China’s backing of Russia’s defence industry. He said China supplies roughly 80 percent of the dual-use goods supporting Russia’s defence industrial base, leading Baltic governments to “cool” their economic relations with Beijing.

The comments reflect broader concern across Europe that China has become an important economic and technological lifeline for Moscow as the Ukraine war continues into its fourth year.

Democratic Representative William Keating said Beijing was closely studying the Ukraine conflict and NATO’s response along its eastern border while shaping its own strategy toward Taiwan. Smith agreed, saying China was carefully observing developments in Ukraine.

Republican lawmakers also warned about Chinese influence operations and economic coercion in the Baltics. Representative Young Kim pointed to Lithuania’s 2021 decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office using the name “Taiwanese,” which triggered strong retaliation from Beijing. Kim questioned whether Lithuania was now softening its position toward China, but Smith responded that Lithuania remained one of Europe’s strongest voices against Chinese economic pressure.

Lawmakers from both parties praised Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as “model allies” for exceeding NATO defence spending targets and strongly supporting Ukraine both militarily and politically. (IANS)

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