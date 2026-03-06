Congress split over US President Donald Trump’s Iran strike decision

WASHINGTON: House Democrats and Republicans clashed over President Donald Trump's military operation against Iran and a funding dispute involving the Department of Homeland Security.

House Democratic leaders urged passage of a War Powers resolution to limit military action. Republicans defended the operation and accused Democrats of weakening homeland security by blocking DHS funding.

Rep. Pete Aguilar said Trump "broke yet another promise to the American people". He called the conflict "a reckless war with Iran" that "has already claimed the lives of six brave American service members".

Aguilar said Congress must act. "That's why it's critical that we pass a War Powers resolution to limit more military action in the Middle East that puts our heroes in harm's way," he said.

Rep. Ted Lieu argued that Congress must approve such a conflict. "Only one entity can declare war, and that is Congress, and this is a war," he said. "And this war right now is illegal because Congress never approved it."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump had taken the country into a conflict without proof of danger. The President, "without authorization and inconsistent with the Constitution, has now plunged America into what he characterized yesterday, could be an endless war," Jeffries said.

Several veteran lawmakers criticized the decision to go to war. Rep. Jason Crow said, "There was no imminent threat, and this is a war of choice by Donald Trump."

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan warned about the human cost. "War is not a reality show," she said. "There are no retakes. There are no stunt doubles in this case. There are only consequences, and those consequences are measured in American blood and treasure."

Republicans defended the President's actions and shifted attention to a dispute over homeland security funding.

Rep. Lisa McClain said Democrats had undermined security. "Nearly every single Democrat voted to shut down the Department of Homeland Security," she said.

McClain said border policies had increased risks. She added that "Biden released more than 700 Iranians into the interior of our country after crossing our border illegally." (IANS)

Also Read: ‘This is the Golden age of America,’ says President Donald Trump in State of Union Address