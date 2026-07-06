Crowds Chant ‘Resistance’ and ‘Revenge’ at Khamenei’s Funeral in Tehran

Funeral prayers for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were marked by chants of “Resistance against enemies” and “Revenge for the blood of the martyred leader” as the Islamic Republic mourns the death of the former leader, who was assassinated in the US-Israeli strikes on February 28, leading to widespread regional conflict. According to Iran’s official news agency ISNA, the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in a message referring to the funeral prayer ceremony, stated that mourners and followers present at the prayers chanted slogans in honour of the former leader, calling out the US and Israeli leadership for the death of Ali Khamenei. The National Security Council further called for revenge for the death of the former leader. “People are shouting two slogans in farewell to their leader: resistance against enemies and revenge for the blood of the martyred leader of Iran,” the message read as per ISNA. “Keep your eyes on Iran these past few days; this is the Iranian you thought you could defeat in a few days,” the message further stated, underscoring what it described as national unity and resilience during the funeral proceedings. The Public funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and four members of his family are being held in Tehran on Sunday, the second day of the farewell ceremony. Millions of people swarmed the streets of central Tehran near the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where Khamenei’s body has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies. (ANI)

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