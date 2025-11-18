Deadly Medina accident claims 45 Indian pilgrims; one fights for life

MEDINA/HYDERABAD: A passenger bus carrying several Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker early on Monday morning near Medina, the Indian Mission in Jeddah confirmed.

In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern, saying, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Reports indicate that most of the pilgrims were from Hyderabad. The bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, with pilgrims heading to the holy city after completing their rituals in Mecca. All passengers were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred.

Later reports confirmed that, forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died, and only one survived in a devastating but fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday, confirming one of the most tragic overseas incidents involving pilgrims from the state in recent years.

According to details shared by the Commissioner, a total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23. Of them, four individuals proceeded to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah due to personal reasons. The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded the bus involved in the fatal crash. Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire. He has been admitted to a Saudi hospital ICU and is in critical condition.

A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites. A press release added that both the Embassy and the Consulate are "extending fullest support" and "are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families."

Telangana Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari, alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support. A control room has also been activated at the state Secretariat to monitor the situation. (ANI)

