Deeply grateful: People of Venezuela thank Indian team for treatment at Army field hospital

CARACAS: People of Venezuela have expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian medical team at the field hospital established under 'Operation Amistad' for providing treatment to those affected by the devastating earthquake.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared several videos on Tuesday which showed people receiving treatment, sharing their experience and thanking India for the medical assistance being provided at the field hospital. A local resident detailed her experience about receiving medical care, saying, "I am deeply grateful. I haven't seen such medical attention in 60 years."

When asked whether her pain has eased a bit now, she responded, "Yes, I am feeling much better now."

The local resident also expressed gratitude to Indian medical team for arranging an ambulance to take her home following the treatment.

"I need to especially thank you. I somehow managed to reach here with the help of others, and you are now arranging an ambulance to take us back. I am truly grateful though they say that I don't need to mention it because we are all one family. We are one people and that is most important. We have this wonderful team standing with us," she added.

As she was getting into the ambulance, the lady again said expressed her "deepest gratitude" to the Indian defence personnel working at the field hospital.

Another resident also thanked Indian team for establishing the field hospital, terming it as "very helpful" for the local community.

When asked about her experience and the treatment suggested by the doctors, she responded, "Yes I did not have to pay anything for these (medicines). Thank you very much for all your support. The hospital that you have installed here has been very helpful for the local community. I am thankful to your country." (IANS)

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