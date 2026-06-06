Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) criticises Spain after Chile friendly cancelled over Ebola concerns

Madrid: The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has criticised Spanish authorities for cancelling its pre-World Cup friendly against Chile, scheduled for June 9 in La Linea de la Concepcion, citing concerns over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the African nation.

The decision was announced by the town’s mayor, Juan Franco, following a recommendation from local health officials who warned of potential public health risks. Franco signed a decree banning the match after receiving a report advising against hosting the game.

DR Congo’s national team has been training in a controlled health bubble in Belgium ahead of the World Cup. Reports indicate that none of the 26 players are based in the DRC or travelled directly from the country to the training camp, although some support staff and fans may have.

Speaking at a virtual press conference organised by the World Health Organization, DRC Communication Minister Patrick Muyaya expressed disappointment over the move. He argued that the players had been in Belgium for nearly three weeks and posed no health risk.

Muyaya suggested the decision could be viewed as discriminatory, stressing that the squad members do not currently live or play in the DRC. The cancellation has sparked tensions between Congolese officials and Spanish authorities ahead of the tournament. (IANS)

Also Read: Ebola Cases Rise to 363 in Democratic Republic Congo; 62 Deaths Reported