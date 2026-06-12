Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, describing him as “a Great One” and praising his leadership and prospects.

“Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him!” President Donald J. Trump said.

Trump’s message led a series of congratulatory remarks from American political leaders, business executives and prominent members of the Indian diaspora marking Modi’s milestone of 4,399 days in office. (IANS)

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