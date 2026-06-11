President Donald Trump says US responded strongly to Iran after Apache downing

Florida: The US Central Command announced that the military operations launched against Iran following the downing of an American Army Apache helicopter near the strategic Strait of Hormuz have concluded.

In an official statement, the US Central Command stated, “CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets.”

Detailing the objectives of the military action, the US Central Command added that, “The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.”

Reaffirming its commitment to regional security, the US Central Command further noted, “U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression.”

The military action marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, occurring early Wednesday even as US President Donald Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution to end the regional conflict. According to US officials, the retaliatory operation involved three rounds of strikes. President Donald Trump characterised the military deployment as a deliberate and forceful reaction to the incident. Speaking to ABC News, President Trump affirmed that the United States was responding “in a strong manner” after “what they did with our helicopter last night.”

President Trump added that “And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that’s what this one is.”

These strikes took place just hours after President Trump indicated that negotiations to conclude the broader West Asia conflict were nearing completion, despite facing multiple complications over recent weeks.

However, the immediate impact of the command’s orders was felt across the region as local and international media outlets quickly reported widespread blasts along Iran’s southern coastline. According to an Al Jazeera report, loud explosions were heard in the cities of Jask and Bandar Abbas, though the full scale of the damage remains unverified. (ANI)

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