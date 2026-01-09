Donald Trump orders US withdrawal from Gurugram-based International Solar Alliance

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump has ordered the US out of the Gurugram-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) that promotes using energy from the sun to combat climate change.

The ISA was among the 66 international entities that he withdrew the US from in an order on Wednesday, alleging that they worked "contrary to US national interests", the White House said.

Trump, who has called climate change a "hoax", swung the axe hard against entities -- UN and non-UN -- with climate and environment mandates, catching the ISA.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that one of the reasons for the US action was "climate orthodoxy" that was working against "our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity". The ISA was founded in 2015 jointly by India and France and has 124 signatories, of whom about 100 are full members. (IANS)

