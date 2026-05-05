EAM Jaishankar inaugurates India-gifted electronic scoreboard to Jamaica

KINGSTON: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar joined Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to dedicate an electronic scoreboard gifted by India to Sabina Park, a historic cricket venue in Kingston, positioning the gift as a symbol of cultural bonds and future collaboration between the two nations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "The India-Jamaica story is written in runs, written in respect, written in friendship. Joined Prime Minister Andrew Holness in formally dedicating the electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park, gifted by India."

"May this scoreboard count many great innings to come. Among them, that of India-Jamaica friendship," he added.

Earlier, the EAM also met with the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean nation and discussed the progress India has made across various sectors.

"Pleasure to interact with the Indian community in Jamaica. Good to hear the Prime Minister of Jamaica speak so warmly about their many contributions," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Shared with them recent developments in India-Jamaica ties. Discussed the transformation underway at home, especially in infrastructure, human development and technology-driven governance and entrepreneurship," he added.

The EAM also visited the Old Harbour -- the historic site where the first Indians arrived in Jamaica over 180 years ago.

"Interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, witnessing how they have preserved their culture, traditions, and identity. Thank Ministers Olivia 'Babsy' Grange and Edmund Bartlett for their gracious presence," he added. (IANS)

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