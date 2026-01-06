EAM Jaishankar visits woven stories exhibition in Paris, highlights strong India-France ties

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (local time) said that he visited the exposition 'Ce qui se trame - woven stories between India and France' in Paris, highlighting India's rich textile heritage and the strong cultural links between the two countries, during his ongoing official visit to Europe.

"Visited exposition 'Ce qui se trame - woven stories between India and France' in Paris this evening. The exhibition showcases India's textile heritage, savoir-faire and creativity. It is also a reminder of the strong cultural connect," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to France and Luxembourg from January 4 to January 10, aimed at strengthening India's bilateral ties with both countries.

During his stay in France, the External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet the French leadership and hold talks with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The discussions are expected to focus on progress under the India-France Strategic Partnership and key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While in Paris, the External Affairs Minister will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference as the Guest of Honour, highlighting India's perspectives on global diplomacy and international cooperation.

"In Paris, he will be meeting the French leadership and hold talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot. They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance. EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassador's Conference as the Guest of Honour," the statement read.

According to the MEA, India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component.Launched on 26 January 1998, India's first-ever, Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by strengthening bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

