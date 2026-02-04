Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Tibet

Tibet: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Tibet on Tuesday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 03/02/2026 10:17:43 IST, Lat: 28.80 N, Long: 87.30 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. (ANI)

