Exiled Tibetans cast ballots in first phase of government-in-exile elections

Manali: The Tibetan community living in exile on Monday took part in the first phase of elections to choose the Sikyong (President of the Central Tibetan Administration) and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, marking a key democratic exercise for Tibetans residing outside their homeland.

Voters travelled from nearby regions to cast their ballots, underscoring the importance of participation in sustaining the Tibetan government-in-exile and advancing the decades-long struggle for freedom.

Rinjin, a voter, said, "I live in Keylong and I have come here to exercise my right and cast my vote for the Tibet government. We vote to continue fighting for the freedom of our country. You know China has occupied Tibet, and we have been living in India as refugees."

Echoing similar hopes, another voter, Lobsang, said, "I have come to vote to choose the next Tibetan government in exile. We hope for freedom soon so that we can go back to our country."

Polling was held across the world, including in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the Central Tibetan Administration set up three polling booths at different locations to facilitate voting by Tibetans residing in the state, with preservation of Tibetan identity, culture and unity emerging as central concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Tenzin, a candidate for the Assembly of Tibetan People's Deputies (ATPD), said the biggest challenge facing Tibetans today is the gradual erosion of the community itself.

"The biggest challenge at present is that the Tibetan community is slowly disappearing. Tibetans are mixing into different countries and societies. If this continues, a time will come when only photographs of Tibetans will remain, just like dinosaurs exist only in pictures," Tenzin said.

He added that he was nominated by members of his own community.

"My people made me a candidate this time. I am not asking anyone to vote for me, but I am interested in serving, which is why I am contesting," he said.

Explaining the electoral process, Tenzin said the elections are held in two parts, one for the Parliament-in-Exile and the other for the head of the government-in-exile, known as the Sikyong. (ANI)

