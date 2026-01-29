Earthquake of Magnitude 6.0 Strikes Philippines: National Center of Seismology (NCS)

Moro Gulf: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Philippines on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 40km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 28/01/2026 12:17:05 IST, Lat: 6.48 N, Long: 123.83 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Moro Gulf, Philippines."

The Philippine Sea borders the Philippines to its east, but it's a vast part of the western Pacific Ocean, with its floor being the Philippine Sea Plate; while the Philippines has sovereign rights over its adjacent waters (the West Philippine Sea within the South China Sea), the broader Philippine Sea is a large oceanic basin shared with other nations like Japan and Taiwan. The Philippines lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanic arcs and oceanic trenches in the Pacific Ocean.

John Dale B Dianala, assistant professor at the National Institute of Geological Sciences, the University of the Philippines in Diliman, told Al Jazeera that just by virtue of the geographic and geologic setting of the country, the Philippines is home to many onshore and offshore tectonic faults.

"The whole length of the Philippines, around 1,800km, is right along the boundary of two major tectonic plates - the Philippine Sea plate and Eurasian plate - part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. These two plates, thousands of kilometres wide, have been pushing against each other for millions of years at two to three times the rate of fingernail growth," he said. (ANI)

