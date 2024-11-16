Eight killed, five injured in Nepal traffic accident

KATHMANDU: A Sports Utility Vehicle fell off a highway in Nepal on Friday morning, leaving eight dead and five others wounded.

The vehicle carrying a total of 13 people fell around 300 metres down a cliff at around 4 am local time in Darchula district, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The car was carrying pilgrims who were returning after visiting the Mallikarjun temple in the district," said Chhatra Bahadur Rawat, spokesperson for district police.

He told Xinhua news agency that three of the injured were in serious condition.

The fatal accident is the fourth in eight days in mountainous Nepal. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam: Tragic Accident Near Panitola: 4 Family Members and a Relative, Including a Child, Killed in Car Crash

Also Watch: