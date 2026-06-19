Era of free riding is over: Hegseth slams NATO allies, threatens defence funding freeze

BRUSSELS: US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has announced a comprehensive review of American military forces stationed in Europe, while sharply criticising NATO allies for what he described as inadequate financial and military contributions to the alliance.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth argued that NATO had long operated as a "one-way street," with European members relying too heavily on the United States for security. He stated that some of the alliance's largest economies still act as though they can benefit from American protection without meeting their own defence obligations.

Hegseth emphasised that the Trump administration expects all NATO members to meet agreed defence spending targets. He warned that the United States would no longer bear a disproportionate share of NATO's collective defence costs and that future American contributions would depend on allies fulfilling their commitments.

The Pentagon chief also criticised several European countries, including the United Kingdom, for their reluctance to support recent US military strikes against Iran. According to Hegseth, President Trump had requested allied cooperation, including access to European bases, ports, and airspace for operations targeting Iranian threats. He claimed that some allies refused assistance, engaged in legal disputes, or publicly criticised the US actions.

Calling this response "shameful," Hegseth argued that denying operational access increased risks for American service members and undermined alliance solidarity. He stressed that the United States has defended Europe for generations and expected greater support when requesting assistance.

As part of Washington's reassessment of its role in Europe, the Pentagon will evaluate the current US troop presence across the continent. Hegseth suggested that some NATO members may be disappointed by the results of this review.

In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said European allies are already working to replace military capabilities that the United States is reducing. He noted that many commitments have already been made, while others are still under discussion.

Rutte acknowledged that the US has adjusted its contributions to NATO's force structure and said European nations and Canada are prepared to take on greater responsibility for the alliance's defence and security requirements. (ANI)

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