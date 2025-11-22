European Union pushes back against US plan for Ukraine peace deal

BRUSSELS: The European Union has raised objections to a new US-drafted proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying any settlement must align with the positions of both Brussels and Kiev and not be limited to a Washington-Moscow understanding.

As per media reports, the 28-point framework was prepared by the US in consultation with Russia.

The draft is said to ask Ukraine to pull out from the remaining parts of the new Russian regions in Donbass still under its control, reduce its military strength by at least half, surrender certain weapons systems and drop its bid to join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Thursday that Kiev had received the proposal, adding that he hopes to discuss it with US President Donald Trump “in the coming days, “ as per Russia Today.

The draft immediately triggered concern among Ukraine’s strongest supporters in Europe. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said any peace arrangement must reflect the views of both the EU and Ukraine, arguing that the American framework contained “no concessions” from Moscow.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters that any settlement must not resemble a “capitulation.”

The response has added to tensions between Brussels and Moscow, which has repeatedly accused the EU of blocking diplomatic outreach between Washington and Moscow.

The Kremlin argues that the bloc has instead contributed to prolonging the conflict by supplying Ukraine with weapons, equipment and long-term political backing, Russia Today reported. (ANI)

