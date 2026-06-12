External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reiterates call for dialogue and diplomacy amid global conflicts

Sofia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance that amid multiple major conflicts, dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward. He highlighted the need for supply chain resilience and diversification in the wake of economic risks arising from such conflicts and reiterated that maritime trade should not be endangered.

Jaishankar made the statements in his press remarks after the meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova-Chamova. Highlighting how the world is passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain future, with multiple major conflicts, concerns about economic security, recent experience of the pandemic, and recurring threat of terrorism, Jaishankar said, “India has a clear position in respect of all of them. We believe that this is not an era of war. The only solution to this conflict is dialogue and diplomacy.”

He mentioned how as the voice of the Global South, India has highlighted concerns about energy, food and fertiliser security—with a call for unimpeded maritime trade.

“Where economic risks are concerned, the answer is in supply chain resilience and in further diversification. It is important that maritime trade is neither impeded nor endangered. On behalf of the Global South, India has also repeatedly underlined concerns of energy, food and fertilisers,” he said.

“As for terrorism, the world must be clear on zero tolerance. On all these issues, there was a meeting of minds between India and Bulgaria,” Jaishankar informed. (ANI)

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