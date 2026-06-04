India-Laos relationship rooted in common heritage: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the deep-rooted civilisational ties between India and Laos, reflected in the shared Buddhist heritage and enduring legacy of the Ramayana, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the bilateral partnership is anchored in longstanding cultural and people-to-people connections.

In his opening remarks during the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane in New Delhi, the EAM said, "Our two countries have close civilisational ties reflected in the common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Our relations go back in history based on deep cultural and people-to-people linkages."

"I fondly remember my own visit to your beautiful country during your ASEAN chairship in 2024. I also had at that time an opportunity to call on the Prime Minister during my visit," he added.

EAM Jaishankar also recalled PM Narendra Modi's visit to Laos in 2024, during which several agreements and MOUs were signed. (IANS)

Also Read: Jaishankar meets Myanmar President in New Delhi, hails push to deepen bilateral ties