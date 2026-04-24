Five-day Rawalpindi shutdown disrupts life, sparks outrage over security curbs

Rawalpindi: A sweeping shutdown across Rawalpindi over five consecutive days has thrown normal life into chaos, with authorities reportedly citing security arrangements tied to Iran-US negotiations as justification. However, residents and businesses alike have borne the brunt of these restrictive measures, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, public life in the city came to a grinding halt as transport hubs, wholesale markets, commercial districts, hotels, and even wedding venues were forced to close. The suspension of routine activity disrupted not only trade but also education and judicial proceedings, leaving citizens struggling to manage essential commitments.

Travel has emerged as a major concern. With public transport services suspended, people have been compelled to rely on privately hired vehicles at inflated costs. Families dealing with urgent situations, including funerals, were left with no choice but to rent entire vehicles, often at nearly twice the normal fare. This unusual surge in demand has ironically boosted business for car dealers and showroom operators.

The city, which hosts around 1,470 registered car showrooms, reportedly saw all small vehicles booked out at premium rates, especially for travel to destinations such as Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and others. Meanwhile, the closure of 34 transport terminals has left hundreds of workers jobless, compounding the economic distress.

Although authorities verbally allowed transport services to resume on Tuesday evening, public fear and low passenger turnout prevented a meaningful restart. Transport operators remained hesitant to resume operations without clear assurances. Strict security enforcement continued across major roads, including Murree Road and Rawal Road, with heavy police deployment even extending to areas near the airport, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Residents within a three-kilometre radius reportedly faced severe restrictions, including limited access to rooftops, while nearby markets remained sealed. Transport Federation leader, Haji Zahoor Arain, has called for a clearer, more balanced policy. He suggested controlled transport operations instead of a blanket shutdown, proposing alternative routes and locations to keep essential mobility intact while maintaining security, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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