Five killed, 44 injured after bus overturns in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least five people were killed and 44 others injured after a bus overturned in the Salang area of Afghanistan’s Baghlan province, according to an official statement on Sunday. In a statement shared on X, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) spokesperson Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas stated that the incident happened in the Shawal area, north of Salang, at around 2 am on Saturday (local time), local media outlet Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Haqshenas said that a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned due to reckless driving, claiming the lives of five people and injuring 44 others. He added that the injured were taken to the Khanjan district health centre for treatment.

The ministry asked people travelling on the route to follow the instructions given by officials and observe traffic rules. Authorities said that personnel were carrying out snow-clearing operations at several points on the Salang highway. (IANS)

