For me, ethics hold more weight than any position: Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigns

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Home Minister, Sudan Gurung, on Wednesday resigned from his post, citing moral responsibility and the need for a fair investigation into concerns raised over his financial holdings.

In a Facebook post announcing his resignation, Gurung said he had taken public criticism seriously and chose to step down to uphold ethical standards in public life.

“I, Sudan Gurung, have been performing my duties as the Home Minister with utmost honesty since Chaitra 13, 2082 (March 26, 2026). Recently, I have taken the questions, comments, and public concerns raised by citizens regarding my shares and related matters very seriously, “ he said.

Emphasising the importance of integrity, he said public trust must come before holding office.”For me, ethics hold more weight than any position, and there is no power greater than public trust. Today’s ‘Gen Z’ movement, which demands good governance, transparency, and accountability, carries the same message: public life must be clean and leadership must be accountable,” he said. Gurung also referred to the broader political context and sacrifices made in the country’s past, saying accountability was essential when questions arise. “When questions are raised against a government built on the blood and sacrifice of my 46 brothers and sisters, the only answer is morality,” Gurung said.

Announcing his decision to step down, he said the move would ensure transparency and avoid any conflict of interest. He said, “Therefore, to ensure a fair investigation into the matters concerning me and to prevent any conflict of interest while holding office, I have resigned from the post of Home Minister effective today.

He urged the citizens, media, and youth to commit to honesty and accountability in public life. “I have fulfilled my moral responsibility. Now, I appeal to my dear media friends, all Nepali brothers and sisters, and the youth: if we truly desire change, we must all stand on the path of truth, honesty, and self-purification. Information regarding where certain media personnel hold ‘sweet shares’ will eventually come to light. Those who aspire for ‘Ram Rajya’ (ideal governance) must also possess the courage to sacrifice and show moral strength,” the former Nepali Home Minister said. (ANI)

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