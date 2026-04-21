Nepal PM instructs academic institutions to immediately remove party-affiliated unions

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has instructed Vice-Chancellors of Universities and academic institutions to immediately remove party-affiliated unions.

The Prime Minister made the instruction during a meeting with the vice-chancellors at his office on Monday, ordering them to immediately implement the decision to remove party-affiliated student and staff unions from campuses.

In the marathon three-hour meeting, the Prime Minister stated that political activities should not be allowed in educational institutions under any circumstances. He clarified that no law would obstruct the removal of party-affiliated structures from universities and academic institutions, as per his office.

Stressing that hospitals, campuses, and schools are "sacred spaces," Shah said no political party's flag, influence, or organisational structure would be allowed in such places. Shah also suggested that individuals interested in politics should step away from their professional responsibilities and engage in politics full-time.

During the discussion, Vice-Chancellor of Nepal Sanskrit University Prof. Dr. Dhaneshwar Nepal said that attempts to dismantle student organisations had led to threats and attacks, raising concerns about security.

In response, Prime Minister Shah instructed vice-chancellors to immediately inform the concerned ministry or the Prime Minister's Secretariat if any security issues arise while removing political structures.

He assured that the government is committed to providing all necessary support, including security coordination, and said the police administration would fulfil its responsibilities. Shah also urged vice-chancellors to confidently carry out their duties.

The prime minister further directed universities to strictly follow the academic calendar and publish examination results within one month. Similarly, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Sasmit Pokharel said the ministry has already issued instructions to abolish structures affiliated with political parties and that existing laws do not prevent their implementation.

During the meeting, Tribhuvan University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Deepak Aryal said that student and staff organisations have gradually become inactive following the "Gen-Z" movement and recent elections.

Vice-Chancellor of Mid-West University Prof. Dr. Dhruva Kumar Gautam, Vice-Chancellor of Purbanchal University Prof. Dr. Biju Kumar Thapaliya, and Vice-Chancellor of Sudurpaschim University Prof. Dr. Hemraj Pant said political tensions still persist in some constituent campuses.

Vice-chancellors from other universities and academies, however, said political activities in their institutions are minimal and expressed confidence that stricter administration could help end political influence in the academic sector. (ANI)\

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