US is fully responsible for bloodshed: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Tehran: Iran has blamed the United States for the ongoing conflict and rising casualties in West Asia, with senior officials accusing Washington of fuelling instability and aggression in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the US bears full responsibility for the bloodshed and the worsening crisis.

According to Iran's official news agency Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi issued a sharp condemnation of Washington's role in the conflict, stating that American policies have directly contributed to the violence in the region. "The US is fully responsible for the bloodshed," he said, holding the country accountable for the current escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh criticised US leadership while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi. He took aim at US President Donald Trump, questioning Washington's stance on Iran's political future. Khatibzadeh said it was ironic for the US president to speak about shaping Iran's leadership when he cannot control local political appointments within the United States.

"President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can't even appoint the mayor of New York. Can you imagine this colonial approach?" Khatibzadeh said. He further accused Washington of promoting democracy domestically while allegedly attempting to destabilise Iran's political system.

Addressing concerns about maritime security, Khatibzadeh rejected claims that Iran had shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. He stressed that Iran remains committed to stability and international navigation despite rising tensions involving Israel and the United States.

"Iran is an anchor of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. We will announce if we close the Strait. We have not closed it," he said, adding that Tehran continues to act as a responsible power in the Persian Gulf.

Khatibzadeh also drew comparisons between diplomatic approaches in the region. Referring to ties between India and Iran, he said the two nations share a "chess mentality" in diplomacy, in contrast to what he described as the "American football mentality" of confrontation.

Calling the ongoing conflict an "existential war," the Iranian deputy foreign minister accused the US and Israel of launching an unprovoked offensive against Iran. He argued that the aggression was based on what he described as "flat lies" and geopolitical ambitions linked to the idea of a "Greater Israel."

"What is being done by Americans and Israelis today is against international law and norms. There was no provocation from Iran," Khatibzadeh said, asserting that Tehran is under attack despite posing no threat.

He added that Iran is acting in self-defence and warned that the country would respond to attacks launched from foreign soil. "We are fighting a heroic, nationalistic war to push back those aggressors," he said. (ANI)

