Former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi moves Islamabad High Court

Former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday for a medical examination in Shaukat Khanum hospital after allegations that she is being given poisonous substances at the Bani Gala sub-jail, ARY News reported. The wife of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed the plea in the IHC by Shoaib Shaheen, seeking her medical examination at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The plea stated that the wife of the former prime minister, Bushra Bibi, was poisoned in a sub-jail Banigala; hereby, her medical examination should be conducted in Shaukat Khanum Hospital. On April 6, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the authorities conduct a medical examination of Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, reported ARY News. PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, in a statement, said they will only accept the medical reports issued by a personal physician, demanding an examination from Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The demand came two days after a medical report released by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) found no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to Bushra Bibi at the Bani Gala sub-jail. The medical report was released after four senior doctors performed a medical examination of Imran Khan’s wife. The report further stated that Bushra Bibi’s appetite was not normal and she was suffering from stomach pain, ARY News reported. PTI founder Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, also performed a medical examination of her but found no evidence of any poisonous substance. (ANI)

