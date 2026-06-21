Fragile peace in Lebanon shattered as fresh Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes kill five

BEIRUT: Fresh Israeli strikes in South Lebanon have resulted in the death of five people, including a Lebanese Army soldier and two minors— the country’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

According to the NNA, a Lebanese Army soldier was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Kfarremane roundabout.

As per the NNA, strikes also took place at the centre of Sohmur, resulting in injuries, while another airstrike targeted Shibl in Qatrani, in the Jezzine area. In the strikes on the town of Barish, four family members were killed— including a father, mother and two children. It also reported of a drone flying at low altitude over Beirut’s suburbs and further noted that the Hima Labaya area was hit by three airstrikes. (ANI)

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