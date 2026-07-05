France Records Hottest June Since Weather Records Began in 1947

Paris: June 2026 became the hottest June ever recorded in France since records began in 1947, with an average temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 normal, Meteo-France said Friday in its monthly climate report. According to the public weather service, June 2026 surpassed the previous record set in June 2003, when temperatures were 3.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average. A historic heatwave that began on June 17 pushed temperatures to unprecedented levels across the country from June 22 to 26, reports Xinhua news agency. Meteo-France said June 24 and 25 were the hottest days ever recorded in France, regardless of the month, with the national 24-hour average temperature reaching 30 degrees Celsius for the first time since 1947. The heatwave, which was early, long-lasting and very intense, continued until June 30. (IANS)

Also Read: Piyush Goyal launches UPI in France, boosting seamless digital payments for Indian travellers