PM Modi Extends Warm Birthday Greetings to Dalai Lama, Hails Message of Peace

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama and said that his message of peace and harmony has been a guiding force for people across the world.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His message of peace and harmony has been a guiding force for people across the world. His moral and spiritual strength and his commitment to global good are commendable. Wishing him a long and healthy life." (IANS)

Also Read: Tibetans, millions of followers celebrate 91st birthday of the Dalai Lama