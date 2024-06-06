Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his and the National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. “It fills me with admiration and pride to see India upholding its responsibility as the world’s largest democracy. These elections have indicated how much the people of India value their democracy. India is one of the great ancient civilisations, a distinctive and fundamental feature of which has been 'ahimsa' and 'karuna', and is increasingly being regarded as a leader in the community of nations,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said. (IANS)

