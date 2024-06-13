Google, Apple fined for allegedly violating location data law in South Korea

Seoul: The South Korean units of Google and Apple were among firms fined for allegedly violating a law on location data collection, the telecom regulator here said on Wednesday.

Google’s Korean unit was ordered to pay a fine of 3 million won (US$2,180) for allegedly violating a clause on disclosing its policy on location data, according to the Korean Communications Commission (KCC), reports Yonhap news agency.

Apple’s Korean unit was also ordered to pay a fine of 210 million won for allegedly collecting location data without consent, violating the clause on disclosing its policy on location data and others, the commission said.

The commission imposed fines on 188 firms, including the Korean units of Google and Apple, for violating the Act on the Protection and Use of Location Information.

The administrative measures came as a result of a regular inspection of companies handling location information conducted under the revised location information protection act in 2022.

“Location information is a key resource to improve users’ convenience and a foundation for the growth of innovative industries, but we need to consider the protection of individuals’ privacy and social security in using the information,” KCC Chairman Kim Hong-il said. (IANS)

