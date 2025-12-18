Grateful to people, government for conferring ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, says PM Modi

Addis Ababa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Ethiopia for conferring upon him the country's highest award, 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.'

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Grateful to the people and Government of Ethiopia as well as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring upon me the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' last evening. To be honoured by one of the world's most ancient and rich civilisations is a matter of immense pride. This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped and strengthened our partnership over the years."

"India remains committed to further cementing cooperation with Ethiopia to address evolving global challenges and also to create new opportunities," he said.

PM Modi also shared another post by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighting the key outcomes of his bilateral visit.

Prime Minister said, "These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership. From governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering our people. The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable. These outcomes reflect an India-Ethiopia partnership focused on growth and people-centric development."

Hailing ties between India and Ethiopia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the two nations share warmth in climate and spirit and recalled how people started writing a new chapter in bilateral ties even before the diplomatic relations between the two nations had started.

While addressing the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday, PM Modi recalled the contribution of Indian teachers in the growth and prosperity of the African nation.

He noted that the connection between India and Africa has "grown manyfold" over the 11 years of his government and added that more than 100 visits at the level of Heads of State and Government have been exchanged.

"India and Ethiopia share warmth in climate as well as in spirit. Nearly 2000 years ago, our ancestors built connections across the great waters. Across the Indian Ocean, merchants sailed with spices, cotton, coffee and gold, but they traded more than goods; they exchanged ideas, stories and way of life. Ports like Adulis and Dholera were not just trade centres; they were bridges between civilisations," he said. (IANS)

