Gulf leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to address Iran crisis, call for Hormuz reopening

JEDDAH: Leaders from Gulf nations convened in Saudi Arabia for their first face-to-face meeting since the United States–Israel conflict with Iran began two months ago, focusing on the growing regional crisis.

According to Saudi state media, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit took place in Jeddah on Tuesday, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed the attending leaders. Discussions covered key regional and global developments, along with coordinated responses to the ongoing situation.

Among those present were senior figures including Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Following the meeting, Sheikh Tamim emphasized unity among Gulf nations and the importance of strengthening cooperation to pursue a diplomatic resolution that ensures regional stability. The GCC member states — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — reiterated the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stressed that any agreement should lead to a lasting and stable outcome. (Agencies)

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