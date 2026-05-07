Hantavirus outbreak: Three dead taken off cruise ship; WHO monitoring situation

GENEVA: An outbreak of hantavirus infection aboard a cruise ship has raised global health concerns after three people died and several others fell ill during the voyage. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation as investigations continue. Emergency crews have taken off board the three deceased from the cruise ship.

Two sick crew members and one other person who had been in contact with one of the confirmed cases were removed on Wednesday from the MV Hondius off Cape Verde, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak occurred on the vessel MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, which was traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde along Africa’s west coast. The company acknowledged a “serious medical situation” on board and said it is cooperating with health authorities.

As the situation escalated, the ship faced difficulty securing permission to dock. Several ports reportedly declined entry due to fears of contagion. Spain has since agreed in principle to accept the vessel in the Canary Islands, though regional officials have expressed concern about the potential public health risks.

The delay has prolonged the time passengers remain at sea, intensifying logistical and humanitarian challenges.

As the ship prepares to dock, health authorities are expected to conduct thorough screenings, enforce quarantines if necessary, and coordinate the safe return of passengers to their home countries. (Agencies)

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