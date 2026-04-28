Hezbollah chief rejects direct talks with Israel; IDF claims strikes in Southern Lebanon

BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Monday reiterated the group's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, stressing continued resistance against Israeli "aggression", as reported by Al Jazeera.

Qassem said direct talks remain "out of question" and underscored Hezbollah's military stance. "We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation," he said.

According to Al Jazeera, he also criticised the Lebanese government's approach, adding, "The authorities [Lebanon's government] rushed to make an unnecessary and gratuitous concession, and we categorically refuse direct negotiations [with Israel]. The authorities must stop direct negotiations and pursue a path of indirect negotiations."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops carried out operations targeting "imminent threats" in Southern Lebanon on Sunday.

"Yesterday (Sunday), IDF soldiers identified three terrorists who approached the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, south of the Forward Defense Line, posing an imminent threat. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat," the IDF said in a statement. (ANI)

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