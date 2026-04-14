Hezbollah claims 43 attacks on Israeli targets amid escalating cross-border tensions

Beirut: Hezbollah's Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for carrying out 43 military operations against Israeli positions and troop concentrations on Sunday, saying the strikes were in response to alleged ceasefire violations and continued Israeli military activity in Lebanon, Iranian State Media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, citing a statement from the militant group, the operations targeted Israeli military sites along the border as well as deeper inside occupied territories, including the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and northern Israel.

The attacks included a drone strike on a communications facility at the Al-Alika barracks in the Golan Heights, which it said resulted in a "direct hit".

The group also claimed a drone strike on an Israeli Merkava tank near a hospital in Mays al-Jabal in Lebanon.

The group further said it launched coordinated drone attacks on Israeli troop gatherings in areas including Al-Bayyada, Yaroun, and Kfar Yuval, along with rocket fire targeting Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and the headquarters of Israel's 146th Division, as reported by Press TV.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for shelling newly established Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and striking additional military sites, including surveillance and command facilities such as the Meron air surveillance base and the Filon base near Rosh Pina.

The group said the operations continued from Sunday morning into late night, targeting troop movements and military gatherings in multiple border towns, including Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Taybeh, and Aita al-Shaab, Press TV reported.

Hezbollah described the attacks as part of its "duty to defend Lebanon and its people", alleging repeated Israeli violations of ceasefire arrangements.

It warned that its operations would continue if what it called Israeli-American aggression against Lebanon persists.

"The Islamic Resistance is committed to defending its land and people," the statement said, as quoted by Press TV, adding that the strikes aim to counter what it described as Israel's continued military escalation. (ANI)

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