US Has ‘Sufficient Forces’ for Iran Naval Blockade, but Rules of Engagement Still Unclear

Washington: The United States possesses the necessary military assets to establish and uphold a naval blockade against Iran, though specific protocols for addressing potential breaches remain pending, a US official has told Al Jazeera.

Speaking on the operational readiness of the American military, the official confirmed that the US has "sufficient forces and equipment" to effectively implement the maritime restrictions. This deployment is intended to be "maintained for however long it takes," in accordance with the recent directives issued by President Donald Trump.

Despite the firm stance on enforcement, the official noted that the administration has "not yet set out rules of engagement" for responding to any violations of the blockade. These operational preparations follow the high-stakes declaration from the White House, where US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations. Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, the President stated, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz." (ANI)

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz belongs to all nations, not just US, says Hakeem Ilahi in India