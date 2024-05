Ranchi: Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in a shootout while Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-0 in their respective matches on Day 10 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Thursday. IANS

