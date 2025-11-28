Hong Kong inferno death toll climbs up to 55: Report

HONG KONG: The death toll in Hong Kong's devastating apartment building fire has risen to at least 55, the city's fire department said Thursday, CNN reported.

At least 123 people were injured in the blaze, including eight firefighters. Among the dead were 51 who died at the scene and four who died in hospital, officials said.

The fire department did not immediately give an update on how many people remain missing after the blaze. Earlier, officials had said 279 people were unaccounted for, as per CNN.

The housing estate, Wang Fuk Court was home to a larger population of elderly residents than in many Hong Kong housing estates. Roughly 36% of residents were 65 or older, according to Centaline Property Agency, which uses the city's government data, as per CNN.

That's much higher than the percentage of elderly people in Hong Kong overall -- 19.6 per cent, according to Centaline.

The median age of the tenants at Wang Fuk Court was 56, the data shows.

Officials are investigating "potential corruption" linked to renovations at Wang Fuk Court, the Hong Kong complex afflicted by a massive blaze.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption, Hong Kong's statutory anti-graft body, announced on Thursday that it had set up a dedicated task force "given the significant public interest in this matter," as per CNN. (ANI)

