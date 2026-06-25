IDF will not withdraw, even if there’s American demand: Minister Israel Katz

TEL AVIV: Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has asserted that Israeli military forces will maintain their presence in southern Lebanon, declaring that Tel Aviv will not pull back its troops despite potential diplomatic pressure from Washington. In remarks carried by The Times of Israel, Katz explicitly stated that the military would remain positioned in the region “even if there is an American demand.” Addressing the status of the security zone, the Defence Minister also ruled out the immediate resettlement of displaced Lebanese civilians, stating, “200,000 residents will not return. Katz explained that historical security challenges encountered in past operational zones heavily informed the government’s decision to retain a military foothold across the northern border. (ANI)

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