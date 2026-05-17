In a historic move, Nepal forms Ministry for Gender and Sexual Minorities

Kathmandu: Nepal has, for the first time, established a ministry explicitly recognising sexual minorities, as the country continues its march toward liberal policies for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, and Queer (LGBTIQ) community. The new government, led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, explicitly included ‘Gender and Sexual Minorities’ in the name and mandate of a ministry during the administrative restructuring of federal ministries. According to the Government of Nepal (Allocation of Business) Regulations, 2026, published in the Nepal Gazette, the Ministry of Women, Children, Gender and Sexual Minorities and Social Security has been formed.

The ministry will be responsible for the protection, upliftment, empowerment, and development of gender and sexual minority communities, in addition to Dalits, highly marginalised minorities, and citizens from oppressed and backward regions, the regulations state. The restructuring was carried out based on recommendations made by a committee led by Govinda Bahadur Karki, Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. The number of ministries has also been reduced from 21 to 18 in line with the committee’s recommendations. The Nepali government’s decision delighted the LGBTIQ community, which welcomed the move. (IANS)

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