India adds three unique sites to UNESCO tentative list, highlighting natural and cultural heritage

PARIS: Three new sites have been added to India's UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, marking an important step toward potential World Heritage status. According to the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, the additions are the Karst-Mud Volcano Complex of Baratang and Andaman Subduction Volcanoes in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape in Chhattisgarh. The Indian mission acknowledged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its work in preparing the documentation for the sites. Baratang Island is known for its limestone caves, mud volcanoes and distinctive geological formations. Its mud volcanoes, locally called Jalki, emit mud, water and gases rather than magma. After nearly 20 years of dormancy, the volcanoes became active again in 2025. The proposed natural heritage site also includes Barren Island and Narcondam Island, two subduction volcanoes in the Burma-Andaman-Java volcanic arc. Barren Island features a caldera approximately 2 km wide and mainly basaltic lava, while Narcondam has a different geological composition, including dacite, andesite and rhyolite. Barren Island was declared a Geoheritage Site by the Geological Survey of India in 2025, while Narcondam is recognised for its biodiversity and importance to bird conservation.

The second addition, the Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape, is located in Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh, on the eastern bank of the Mahanadi River, around 78 km from Raipur. Sirpur is known for its archaeological remains, ancient architecture, historical trade connections and diverse religious heritage.

Situated within the Proterozoic Chhattisgarh Basin, the landscape also features stromatolites, layered sedimentary structures formed through microbial activity over geological time. The surrounding area includes indigenous communities such as the Gond and Baiga, as well as Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in the buffer zone.

Sirpur's significance lies in the combination of a historic riverine trade centre, a multi-faith religious landscape and an extensive archaeological settlement. (ANI)