India and Luxembourg can collaborate more productively in fintech, AI and space: Jaishankar

Luxembourg City: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India and Luxembourg can collaborate much more productively in fintech, space, digital world and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, EAM Jaishankar said that he looked forward to the talks and expressed confidence that both nations can benefit from the discussions.

“I could see that we have a very active community here. I will be meeting them later in the evening. But, other than you know very solid trade account that we have, I think many of the interesting issues of our times, fintech, space, the entire digital world, AI... These are all issues where I think we can collaborate much more productively than we’ve done. So, I look forward today to our meeting, to our discussions. I think the state of the world is also particularly interesting at this time. So, I’m sure we both profit from very open discussion on that. So, I know that we won’t hold back on that score,” said EAM Jaishankar.

Thanking Bettel for the warm welcome extended to him in Luxembourg, the EAM also highlighted his counterpart’s personal support to the bilateral ties and the chance to renew the relationship.

Recalling his earlier meetings with Xavier Bettel, he said, “We were together just a few weeks ago in the UAE and I remember our discussions. We also had an opportunity to welcome you about a year ago in Delhi at Raisina dialogue. So, you really are a minister who’s been very bold in the building of our relationship in your current capacity and of course in 2020 while the Covid was on, there was a very important virtual summit that you did with Prime Minister Modi and a lot of the landmarks in our contemporary ties were decided on that occasion. So, I do want first of all thank you for your personal support for the relationship and for a chance to renew our relationship and our discussion.” (IANS)

